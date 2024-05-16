CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) Price Target Raised to $29.00

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Mizuho from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on CNX. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on shares of CNX Resources from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of CNX Resources from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of CNX Resources from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of CNX Resources from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a sector underperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CNX Resources presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.00.

Shares of NYSE:CNX opened at $24.38 on Monday. CNX Resources has a 52-week low of $15.08 and a 52-week high of $24.82. The stock has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

In other news, EVP Timothy Scott Bedard sold 1,226 shares of CNX Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.83, for a total transaction of $25,537.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 67,982 shares in the company, valued at $1,416,065.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNX. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in CNX Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $350,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CNX Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $3,542,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in CNX Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,054,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in CNX Resources by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 104,131 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after acquiring an additional 21,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 444.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 137,247 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,099,000 after purchasing an additional 112,023 shares during the period. 95.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane (CBM). It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

