Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) vs. Biotricity (NASDAQ:BTCY) Financial Survey

Biotricity and Co-Diagnostics are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Biotricity and Co-Diagnostics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Biotricity $9.64 million 1.11 -$18.66 million ($1.39) -0.82 Co-Diagnostics $6.81 million 5.14 -$35.33 million ($1.32) -0.85

Biotricity has higher revenue and earnings than Co-Diagnostics. Co-Diagnostics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Biotricity, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Biotricity -125.43% N/A -233.67% Co-Diagnostics -582.36% -42.35% -38.55%

Volatility & Risk

This table compares Biotricity and Co-Diagnostics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Biotricity has a beta of 1.54, meaning that its stock price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Co-Diagnostics has a beta of -0.65, meaning that its stock price is 165% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Biotricity and Co-Diagnostics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Biotricity 0 1 0 0 2.00 Co-Diagnostics 0 1 0 0 2.00

Co-Diagnostics has a consensus price target of $2.00, indicating a potential upside of 78.57%. Given Co-Diagnostics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Co-Diagnostics is more favorable than Biotricity.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

3.9% of Biotricity shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.0% of Co-Diagnostics shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.5% of Biotricity shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.4% of Co-Diagnostics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Biotricity beats Co-Diagnostics on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Biotricity

Biotricity, Inc., a medical technology company, provides biometric data monitoring solutions in the United States. The company focuses on delivery of remote monitoring solutions to medical, healthcare, and consumer markets, including diagnostic and post-diagnostic solutions for lifestyle and chronic illnesses. It offers Bioflux mobile cardiac telemetry solution, an integrated ECG device; and ECG analysis software that analyzes and synthesizes patient ECG monitoring data, as well as software components. The company is based in Redwood City, California.

About Co-Diagnostics

Co-Diagnostics, Inc., a molecular diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, and sells reagents used for diagnostic tests that function through the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company offers Co-Dx PCR platform, a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) testing to patients in point-of-care and at-home setting. It also provides PCR diagnostic tests for COVID-19, influenza, tuberculosis, hepatitis B and C, human papillomavirus, malaria, chikungunya, dengue, and the zika virus. In addition, the company offers three multiplexed tests to test mosquitos for the identification of diseases carried by the mosquitos; molecular tools for detection of infectious diseases, liquid biopsy for cancer screening, and agricultural applications; tests that identify genetic traits in plant and animal genomes; and portable diagnostic device designed to bring PCR to patients in point-of-care and at-home settings. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

