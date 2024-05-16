Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) Shares Bought by Capital Wealth Planning LLC

Capital Wealth Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Free Report) by 14.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,254 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA were worth $1,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 48.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Coca-Cola FEMSA in the third quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in the third quarter valued at $149,000.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Trading Down 2.4 %

Coca-Cola FEMSA stock traded down $2.43 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $97.95. The company had a trading volume of 166,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,425. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $97.00 and its 200-day moving average is $93.42. Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. has a fifty-two week low of $69.33 and a fifty-two week high of $104.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Cuts Dividend

Coca-Cola FEMSA ( NYSE:KOF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.03. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a return on equity of 15.96% and a net margin of 8.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 12th. Coca-Cola FEMSA’s payout ratio is presently 13.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KOF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Coca-Cola FEMSA from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola FEMSA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.75.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Company Profile

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and other beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, alcoholic beverages, and plant-based drinks.

