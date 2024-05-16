Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSHGet Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,670,000 shares, a growth of 18.4% from the April 15th total of 13,230,000 shares. Approximately 3.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 4,530,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CTSH traded up $1.44 during trading on Thursday, reaching $70.30. The company had a trading volume of 4,305,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,274,033. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $70.54 and its 200 day moving average is $72.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.95 billion, a PE ratio of 16.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.08. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a twelve month low of $61.12 and a twelve month high of $80.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The information technology service provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.01. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.85%.

Insider Transactions at Cognizant Technology Solutions

In other news, EVP Kathryn Diaz sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.06, for a total value of $69,354.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,522.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cognizant Technology Solutions

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTSH. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 64,111 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $4,694,000 after buying an additional 2,907 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 129.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,904,263 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $139,565,000 after buying an additional 1,073,666 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,392,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 34,549 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after buying an additional 3,341 shares during the period. Finally, Linscomb Wealth Inc. increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc. now owns 26,898 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.67.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

