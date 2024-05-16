Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,670,000 shares, a growth of 18.4% from the April 15th total of 13,230,000 shares. Approximately 3.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 4,530,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CTSH traded up $1.44 during trading on Thursday, reaching $70.30. The company had a trading volume of 4,305,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,274,033. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $70.54 and its 200 day moving average is $72.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.95 billion, a PE ratio of 16.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.08. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a twelve month low of $61.12 and a twelve month high of $80.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The information technology service provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.01. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Cognizant Technology Solutions

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.85%.

In other news, EVP Kathryn Diaz sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.06, for a total value of $69,354.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,522.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cognizant Technology Solutions

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTSH. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 64,111 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $4,694,000 after buying an additional 2,907 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 129.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,904,263 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $139,565,000 after buying an additional 1,073,666 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,392,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 34,549 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after buying an additional 3,341 shares during the period. Finally, Linscomb Wealth Inc. increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc. now owns 26,898 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CTSH

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.