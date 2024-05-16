Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN) Short Interest Up 18.8% in April

Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, an increase of 18.8% from the April 15th total of 6,900 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 11,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Cohen & Company Inc. Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:COHN traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,627. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.36 million, a PE ratio of -27.27 and a beta of 1.14. Cohen & Company Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.29 and a fifty-two week high of $11.99.

Get Cohen & Company Inc. alerts:

Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter. Cohen & Company Inc. had a positive return on equity of 5.67% and a negative net margin of 0.49%. The business had revenue of $34.46 million for the quarter.

Cohen & Company Inc. Dividend Announcement

About Cohen & Company Inc.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.48%. Cohen & Company Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is -270.26%.

(Get Free Report)

Cohen & Company Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client-focused fixed income portfolios. Institutional Financial Markets, Inc also manages funds and collateralized debt obligations for its clients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Company Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Company Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.