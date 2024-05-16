Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Trading Down 5.3% After Insider Selling

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) shares traded down 5.3% on Thursday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $207.76 and last traded at $208.17. 4,075,861 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 12,705,742 shares. The stock had previously closed at $219.91.

Specifically, insider Paul Grewal sold 42,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.34, for a total transaction of $8,015,788.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 66,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,585,661.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Paul Grewal sold 42,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.34, for a total value of $8,015,788.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 66,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,585,661.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 8,735 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.00, for a total transaction of $1,624,710.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $867,132. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 470,563 shares of company stock valued at $104,873,137. Insiders own 33.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on COIN. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Coinbase Global from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Coinbase Global from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.72.

Coinbase Global Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.55 and a beta of 3.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $236.34 and its 200 day moving average is $173.98.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $1.13. The company had revenue of $953.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $826.10 million. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 33.98%. Coinbase Global’s revenue was up 51.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.46) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COIN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 18.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,906,269 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $4,482,190,000 after buying an additional 2,624,989 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 18.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,279,836 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $246,250,000 after purchasing an additional 511,397 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter valued at $202,936,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Coinbase Global by 4.3% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 897,166 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $67,359,000 after buying an additional 37,019 shares during the period. Finally, a16z Perennial Management L.P. purchased a new position in Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter worth about $147,646,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

About Coinbase Global

(Get Free Report)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

See Also

