Colliers International Group Inc (TSE:CIG) Raises Dividend to $0.21 Per Share

Colliers International Group Inc (TSE:CIG – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:CIGI) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Tuesday, May 14th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.207 per share on Friday, July 12th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This is an increase from Colliers International Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.20.

Colliers International Group Price Performance

Colliers International Group has a one year low of C$1.89 and a one year high of C$47.85.

Insider Activity at Colliers International Group

In other Colliers International Group news, Director John Curtin sold 5,100 shares of Colliers International Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$120.86, for a total value of C$616,378.86. In other news, Director John Curtin sold 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$120.86, for a total transaction of C$616,378.86. Also, Director Robert Hemming sold 1,000 shares of Colliers International Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$160.09, for a total value of C$160,090.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,830 shares of company stock worth $6,345,139.

Colliers International Group Company Profile

Colliers International Group Inc is engaged in the provision of commercial real estate services. The Company offers services, including outsourcing and advisory services, lease brokerage and sales brokerage. Its segments include Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific, and Corporate.

See Also

