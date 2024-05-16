Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 180,200 shares, a growth of 19.5% from the April 15th total of 150,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on CWBC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Community West Bancshares from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Community West Bancshares from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Community West Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Community West Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.33.

Community West Bancshares Price Performance

CWBC stock traded up $0.15 on Thursday, hitting $17.28. 508 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,727. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $153.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 0.88. Community West Bancshares has a 1-year low of $12.94 and a 1-year high of $24.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.91 and a 200-day moving average of $15.68.

Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $20.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.67 million. Community West Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.58% and a net margin of 20.04%. On average, analysts forecast that Community West Bancshares will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Community West Bancshares Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. This is a boost from Community West Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. Community West Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.40%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Community West Bancshares

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Community West Bancshares stock. Private Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 529,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $10,532,000. Private Management Group Inc. owned about 5.94% of Community West Bancshares at the end of the most recent reporting period. 33.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Community West Bancshares

Community West Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for Community West Bank, N.A. that provides various financial products and services in California. The company offers deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and fixed rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposits; and cash management products.

Further Reading

