Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) Lowered to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

SID has been the topic of a number of other reports. Itau BBA Securities restated an underperform rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Bank of America downgraded Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $3.90 to $2.90 in a report on Tuesday, April 9th.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Stock Up 2.2 %

NYSE SID traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.74. The stock had a trading volume of 635,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,733,719. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional has a one year low of $2.11 and a one year high of $4.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.06). Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional had a return on equity of 3.15% and a net margin of 1.45%. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,703,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,694,000 after acquiring an additional 502,993 shares in the last quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the fourth quarter valued at $1,510,000. TCG Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the 4th quarter worth $623,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 450,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the 1st quarter valued at about $311,000.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Company Profile

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. It operates through five segments: Steel, Mining, Logistics, Energy, and Cement. The company offers flat steel products, such as high, medium, low carbon, micro-alloyed, ultra-low-carbon, and interstitial free slabs; hot-rolled products, including heavy and light-gauge hot-rolled coils and sheets; cold-rolled products comprising cold-rolled coils and sheets; galvanized products; tin mill products consisting of flat-rolled low-carbon steel coils or sheets; and profiles, channels, UPE sections, and steel sleepers for the distribution, packaging, automotive, home appliance, and construction industries.

