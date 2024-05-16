Compass Group’s (CPG) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Compass Group (LON:CPG – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 2,600 ($32.66) price objective on shares of Compass Group in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 2,367.50 ($29.73).

Shares of CPG opened at GBX 2,269 ($28.50) on Wednesday. Compass Group has a 52 week low of GBX 1,940.50 ($24.37) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,332 ($29.29). The firm has a market capitalization of £38.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,002.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,225.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,161.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.40, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.75.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. Compass Group’s dividend payout ratio is 5,733.33%.

Compass Group PLC operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

