Compass Group’s (CPG) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Compass Group (LON:CPG – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports.
Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 2,600 ($32.66) price objective on shares of Compass Group in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 2,367.50 ($29.73).
Compass Group Stock Up 0.8 %
Compass Group Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. Compass Group’s dividend payout ratio is 5,733.33%.
About Compass Group
Compass Group PLC operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.
