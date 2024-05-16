ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Acquired by Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,555 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $5,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of COP. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. West Branch Capital LLC boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 87.8% in the 4th quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 231 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 63.1% during the third quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 287 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COP stock traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $119.83. 5,001,069 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,371,145. The company has a market cap of $140.15 billion, a PE ratio of 13.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $125.47 and a 200 day moving average of $117.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $98.38 and a 52-week high of $135.18.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.27%.

In related news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 12,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.44, for a total value of $1,536,246.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,836,161.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 12,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.44, for a total transaction of $1,536,246.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,836,161.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 607,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.91, for a total value of $76,427,370.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $853,669.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 700,775 shares of company stock worth $87,615,169 in the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on COP shares. Raymond James decreased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $137.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on ConocoPhillips from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.24.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

