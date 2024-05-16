Contrasting J D Wetherspoon (OTCMKTS:JDWPY) & Pinstripes (NYSE:PNST)

Pinstripes (NYSE:PNST – Get Free Report) and J D Wetherspoon (OTCMKTS:JDWPY – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Pinstripes and J D Wetherspoon’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pinstripes N/A N/A -8.99% J D Wetherspoon N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Pinstripes has a beta of -0.1, indicating that its share price is 110% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, J D Wetherspoon has a beta of 1.04, indicating that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pinstripes N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A J D Wetherspoon $2.33 billion 0.43 $72.22 million N/A N/A

This table compares Pinstripes and J D Wetherspoon’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

J D Wetherspoon has higher revenue and earnings than Pinstripes.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

56.8% of Pinstripes shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.8% of Pinstripes shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Pinstripes and J D Wetherspoon, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pinstripes 0 0 3 0 3.00 J D Wetherspoon 0 0 0 0 N/A

Pinstripes presently has a consensus price target of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 103.74%. Given Pinstripes’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Pinstripes is more favorable than J D Wetherspoon.

Summary

Pinstripes beats J D Wetherspoon on 4 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pinstripes

Pinstripes Holdings Inc. operates a dining and entertainment concept restaurants. The company provides Italian-American food and beverage menu with bowling, bocce, and event space. It also offers private event options and catering services. The company is based in Northbrook, Illinois.

About J D Wetherspoon

J D Wetherspoon plc owns and operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Watford, the United Kingdom.

