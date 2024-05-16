Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (TSE:CTS) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (TSE:CTS – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$6.63.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CTS shares. Scotiabank raised their price target on Converge Technology Solutions from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Cormark decreased their target price on Converge Technology Solutions from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Desjardins raised their target price on Converge Technology Solutions from C$6.00 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Raymond James raised their target price on Converge Technology Solutions from C$5.50 to C$6.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners raised their target price on Converge Technology Solutions from C$5.80 to C$6.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th.

In other Converge Technology Solutions news, Senior Officer Greg Berard purchased 8,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$5.80 per share, with a total value of C$50,895.00. Insiders have acquired a total of 11,590 shares of company stock valued at $66,944 over the last ninety days. 5.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CTS stock opened at C$5.45 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -545.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.91. Converge Technology Solutions has a 1 year low of C$2.24 and a 1 year high of C$6.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.05, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$5.55 and its 200-day moving average price is C$4.63.

Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.11. The firm had revenue of C$628.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$661.10 million. Converge Technology Solutions had a negative return on equity of 1.03% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Converge Technology Solutions will post 0.599777 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.015 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd. This is a boost from Converge Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Converge Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -400.00%.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. provides software-enabled IT and cloud solutions in the United States and Canada. Its solutions approach delivers advanced analytics, artificial intelligence, application modernization, cloud, cybersecurity, digital infrastructure, and digital workplace offerings to clients across various industries.

