Copa (NYSE:CPA) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.92 EPS

Copa (NYSE:CPA – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $4.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.92, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $893.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $866.73 million. Copa had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 37.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.99 earnings per share.

Copa Price Performance

NYSE:CPA traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $109.62. The company had a trading volume of 356,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,439. The company has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 8.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Copa has a 52-week low of $78.12 and a 52-week high of $121.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $101.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.61.

Get Copa alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Copa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th.

About Copa

(Get Free Report)

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 327 daily scheduled flights to 78 destinations in 32 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of 97 aircraft comprising 67 Boeing 737-800 Next Generation aircraft, 9 Boeing 737-700 Next Generation aircraft, 1 Boeing 737-800 Boeing Converted Freighter, and 20 737-MAX aircraft.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Copa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.