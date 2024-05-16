Coral Products PLC (LON:CRU) Insider Joseph (Joe) Grimmond Buys 20,000 Shares

Coral Products PLC (LON:CRU – Get Free Report) insider Joseph (Joe) Grimmond purchased 20,000 shares of Coral Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 11 ($0.14) per share, for a total transaction of £2,200 ($2,763.12).

Coral Products Stock Performance

Shares of LON CRU opened at GBX 10.50 ($0.13) on Thursday. Coral Products PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 9 ($0.11) and a 1-year high of GBX 18.49 ($0.23). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 10.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 12.60. The company has a market cap of £9.36 million, a PE ratio of 1,090.00 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.77.

Coral Products Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st were given a GBX 0.50 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. Coral Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10,000.00%.

About Coral Products

Coral Products PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells plastic injection and mouldings, extruded and vacuum formed, fabricated products, and cap enclosures in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company also designs, packages, and distributes lotion pumps, trigger sprays, nozzles, and aerosol caps.

