CorMedix’s (CRMD) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of CorMedix (NASDAQ:CRMD – Free Report) in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $10.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on CRMD. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of CorMedix in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on CorMedix from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of CorMedix from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st.

CorMedix Trading Down 1.5 %

CRMD opened at $5.25 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.90. CorMedix has a 12-month low of $2.57 and a 12-month high of $7.00. The firm has a market cap of $288.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.65 and a beta of 1.79.

CorMedix (NASDAQ:CRMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.05). On average, research analysts forecast that CorMedix will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Joseph Todisco bought 13,561 shares of CorMedix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.74 per share, with a total value of $50,718.14. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 352,839 shares in the company, valued at $1,319,617.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CorMedix

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRMD. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of CorMedix by 16.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 151,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 21,185 shares during the last quarter. GSG Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CorMedix by 65.0% during the 4th quarter. GSG Advisors LLC now owns 49,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 19,500 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CorMedix during the 4th quarter worth $107,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of CorMedix by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 42,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in CorMedix by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 81,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 10,362 shares during the last quarter. 34.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CorMedix

CorMedix Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is DefenCath, an antimicrobial catheter lock solution to reduce the incidence of catheter-related bloodstream infections in adult patients with kidney failure.

