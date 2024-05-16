Craig Hallum Trims Electrovaya (NASDAQ:ELVA) Target Price to $9.00

Electrovaya (NASDAQ:ELVA – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Craig Hallum from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ELVA. Roth Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Electrovaya in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Roth Mkm restated a buy rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Electrovaya in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Electrovaya in a research note on Wednesday.

Electrovaya stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,830. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.46 and a 200-day moving average of $3.39. Electrovaya has a one year low of $2.34 and a one year high of $5.50. The stock has a market cap of $102.66 million and a PE ratio of 150.58.

Electrovaya (NASDAQ:ELVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $10.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.42 million. Electrovaya had a net margin of 1.79% and a return on equity of 12.44%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Electrovaya will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Electrovaya during the 3rd quarter worth $67,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new position in Electrovaya in the fourth quarter worth about $2,510,000. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Electrovaya in the third quarter worth about $9,582,000. 22.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Electrovaya Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of lithium-ion batteries, battery management systems, and battery-related products for energy storage, clean electric transportation, and other specialized applications in North America. It offers lithium-ion batteries and systems for materials handling electric vehicles, including forklifts and automated guided vehicles, as well as battery chargers to charge the batteries; electromotive power products for electric trucks, electric buses, and other transportation applications; industrial products for energy storage; and power solutions, such as competencies in building systems for third parties.

