Crane (NYSE:CR) Price Target Raised to $152.00 at UBS Group

Crane (NYSE:CR – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by UBS Group from $120.00 to $152.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CR. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Crane from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Crane from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Crane from $142.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com raised Crane from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, April 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $157.00 target price on shares of Crane in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $139.50.

Crane stock traded down $3.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $146.16. 40,663 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 244,338. Crane has a 1 year low of $71.33 and a 1 year high of $150.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $136.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.64.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.10. Crane had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 13.10%. The business had revenue of $565.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $546.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Crane will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.98%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Crane by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,894,887 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $578,282,000 after buying an additional 16,167 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Crane by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,095,540 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $247,567,000 after purchasing an additional 79,710 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Crane by 103.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,348,451 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $182,216,000 after purchasing an additional 685,230 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Crane by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,322,850 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $156,282,000 after purchasing an additional 6,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Crane by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 742,252 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $87,690,000 after purchasing an additional 37,388 shares during the period. 75.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, and Engineered Materials.

