Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley assumed coverage on Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They set a neutral rating and a $4.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCT traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.06. 1,298 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,078. The firm has a market cap of $69.74 million, a PE ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.65. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. has a fifty-two week low of $2.84 and a fifty-two week high of $5.54.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 8th were paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 5th. Creative Media & Community Trust Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently -10.18%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Foundation Advisors grew its position in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 3.1% during the third quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 390,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,580,000 after buying an additional 11,612 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the 4th quarter worth $70,000. Presima Securities ULC bought a new position in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the 4th quarter worth $258,000. Finally, Pale Fire Capital SE raised its position in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 136.4% in the 4th quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE now owns 435,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 251,276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.34% of the company’s stock.

Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation (the Company), is a Maryland corporation and real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates both premier multifamily properties situated in vibrant communities throughout the United States and Class A and creative office real assets in markets with similar business and employment characteristics to its multifamily investments.

