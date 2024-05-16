Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) and DXI Capital (OTCMKTS:DXIEF) Head to Head Comparison

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG – Get Free Report) and DXI Capital (OTCMKTS:DXIEF – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

49.4% of Crescent Point Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Crescent Point Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Crescent Point Energy has a beta of 2.17, indicating that its stock price is 117% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DXI Capital has a beta of 133.35, indicating that its stock price is 13,235% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crescent Point Energy -1.95% 12.92% 7.13% DXI Capital N/A N/A -923.57%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Crescent Point Energy and DXI Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Crescent Point Energy and DXI Capital’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crescent Point Energy $2.59 billion 2.05 $422.48 million ($0.08) -107.36 DXI Capital N/A N/A -$140,000.00 ($0.01) -0.02

Crescent Point Energy has higher revenue and earnings than DXI Capital. Crescent Point Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DXI Capital, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Crescent Point Energy and DXI Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Crescent Point Energy 0 0 4 0 3.00 DXI Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A

Crescent Point Energy currently has a consensus price target of $13.81, suggesting a potential upside of 60.80%. Given Crescent Point Energy’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Crescent Point Energy is more favorable than DXI Capital.

Summary

Crescent Point Energy beats DXI Capital on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Crescent Point Energy

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces oil and gas properties in Canada and the United States. The company focuses on crude oil, tight oil, natural gas liquids, shale gas, and natural gas reserves. Its properties are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota. Crescent Point Energy Corp. was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About DXI Capital

DXI Capital Corp. does not have signification operations. Previously, it was engaged in the exploration and development of oil and gas properties in North America. The company was formerly known as DXI Energy Inc. and changed its name to DXI Capital Corp. in September 2020. DXI Capital Corp. was incorporated in 1968 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

