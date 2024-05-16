Cresco Labs’ (CRLBF) Hold Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Cresco Labs (OTCMKTS:CRLBF – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

CRLBF has been the topic of several other reports. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on Cresco Labs from $1.75 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Echelon Wealth Partners raised Cresco Labs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Cresco Labs from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2.63.

Cresco Labs Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:CRLBF opened at $2.09 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.83. The company has a market capitalization of $722.34 million, a P/E ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 2.08. Cresco Labs has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $2.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Cresco Labs (OTCMKTS:CRLBF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 15th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. Cresco Labs had a negative net margin of 22.77% and a negative return on equity of 10.51%. The business had revenue of $188.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.36 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Cresco Labs will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cresco Labs Company Profile

Cresco Labs Inc, together with its subsidiaries, cultivates, manufactures, and sells retail and medical cannabis products in the United States. It provides cannabis in flowers, vape pens, live resins, disposable pens, and extracts under the Cresco brand; vape carts, vape pens, flower, popcorn, shake, pre-rolls, shorties, and concentrates under the High Supply brand; vapes and gummies under the Good News brand; vapes and edibles under the Wonder Wellness Co brand; and tinctures, capsules, salves, and sublingual oils under the Remedi brand.

