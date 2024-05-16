Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) Price Target Raised to $3.50 at CIBC

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON – Free Report) had its price target raised by CIBC from $3.00 to $3.50 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have an outperformer rating on the stock.

Separately, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Cronos Group from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th.

Cronos Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CRON traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.10. 6,109,381 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,069,547. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.60 and a beta of 1.11. Cronos Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.64 and a fifty-two week high of $3.14.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $25.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.30 million. Cronos Group had a negative return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 61.31%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cronos Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRON. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL acquired a new position in shares of Cronos Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Cronos Group by 204.8% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 17,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 11,459 shares in the last quarter. Revisor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cronos Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cronos Group during the first quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cronos Group in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Institutional investors own 8.71% of the company’s stock.

Cronos Group Company Profile

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company that engages in the cultivation, production and marketing of cannabis products in Canada, Israel, and Germany. It offers dried flower, pre-rolls, oils, vaporizers, edibles, and cannabis tinctures under the Spinach, Lord Jones, and PEACE NATURALS brands.

See Also

