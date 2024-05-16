Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) Trading 7.9% Higher After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON – Get Free Report) were up 7.9% on Thursday after CIBC raised their price target on the stock from $3.00 to $3.50. CIBC currently has an outperformer rating on the stock. Cronos Group traded as high as $3.14 and last traded at $3.13. Approximately 4,379,855 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 44% from the average daily volume of 3,044,122 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.90.
Separately, Bank of America raised their target price on Cronos Group from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th.
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.60 and a beta of 1.11.
Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). Cronos Group had a negative return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 61.31%. The firm had revenue of $25.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.30 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share.
Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company that engages in the cultivation, production and marketing of cannabis products in Canada, Israel, and Germany. It offers dried flower, pre-rolls, oils, vaporizers, edibles, and cannabis tinctures under the Spinach, Lord Jones, and PEACE NATURALS brands.
