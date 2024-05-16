Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM) Rating Reiterated by Wedbush

Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities researchers at Wedbush in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $36.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush’s price objective points to a potential upside of 34.73% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CGEM. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Cullinan Oncology in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Cullinan Oncology from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. BTIG Research increased their target price on Cullinan Oncology from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. William Blair initiated coverage on Cullinan Oncology in a research report on Monday, April 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Jonestrading raised their price objective on Cullinan Oncology from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.20.

Shares of Cullinan Oncology stock opened at $26.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -7.24 and a beta of -0.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.76. Cullinan Oncology has a fifty-two week low of $7.64 and a fifty-two week high of $30.19.

Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.42. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cullinan Oncology will post -3.23 EPS for the current year.

In other Cullinan Oncology news, insider Jennifer Michaelson sold 58,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total value of $1,628,060.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 129,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,637,366.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 8.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Cullinan Oncology by 145.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 53,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 31,650 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Cullinan Oncology by 380.1% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 609,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,512,000 after acquiring an additional 482,234 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cullinan Oncology by 186.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 15,308 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cullinan Oncology by 15.9% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 121,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 16,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cullinan Oncology during the third quarter valued at about $181,000. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cullinan Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead program comprises CLN-619, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors. Its development portfolio also includes CLN-049, a humanized bispecific antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia or myelodysplastic syndrome; CLN-418, a human bispecific immune activator that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple solid tumors; and Zipalertinib, a bioavailable small-molecule for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

