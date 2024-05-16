Curis’ (CRIS) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their overweight rating on shares of Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Curis’ FY2024 earnings at ($3.47) EPS.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Curis in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ CRIS traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.60. 23,911 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,711. The company has a market cap of $74.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 3.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.44. Curis has a 52 week low of $3.80 and a 52 week high of $18.53.

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.94) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $2.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 million. Curis had a negative return on equity of 224.75% and a negative net margin of 486.45%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.40) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Curis will post -6.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRIS. a16z Perennial Management L.P. acquired a new position in Curis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $85,000. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC acquired a new position in shares of Curis in the 1st quarter worth $219,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its position in shares of Curis by 79.2% during the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 33,158 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 14,656 shares during the period. CM Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Curis by 380.0% during the first quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 120,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 95,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Curis by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 218,573 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after purchasing an additional 10,097 shares during the period. 29.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Curis, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include Emavusertib, an oral small molecule IRAK4 kinase inhibitor, which is in a Phase 1/2 open-label, single arm expansion trial in patients with relapsed or refractory, or R/R, AML and high-risk myelodysplastic syndromes.

