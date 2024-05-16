Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $26.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating on shares of Curis in a research note on Wednesday.

Curis Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Curis stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.92. 20,310 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,701. Curis has a twelve month low of $3.80 and a twelve month high of $18.53. The company has a market cap of $76.10 million, a PE ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 3.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.44.

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.94) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $2.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 million. Curis had a negative net margin of 486.45% and a negative return on equity of 224.75%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($2.40) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Curis will post -6.11 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Curis

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRIS. a16z Perennial Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Curis during the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Curis by 4.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 218,573 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after purchasing an additional 10,097 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its position in shares of Curis by 79.2% during the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 33,158 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 14,656 shares during the period. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC bought a new stake in shares of Curis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, CM Management LLC boosted its position in Curis by 380.0% during the 1st quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 120,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 95,000 shares during the period. 29.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Curis

Curis, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include Emavusertib, an oral small molecule IRAK4 kinase inhibitor, which is in a Phase 1/2 open-label, single arm expansion trial in patients with relapsed or refractory, or R/R, AML and high-risk myelodysplastic syndromes.

Further Reading

