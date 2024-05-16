Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) EVP Michael Karavitis Sells 10,848 Shares

Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR – Get Free Report) EVP Michael Karavitis sold 10,848 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.45, for a total transaction of $26,577.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,755 shares in the company, valued at $129,249.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

On Thursday, May 16th, Michael Karavitis sold 24,940 shares of Cutera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.59, for a total transaction of $64,594.60.

CUTR traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.42. 613,442 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,518,164. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.43. Cutera, Inc. has a one year low of $1.28 and a one year high of $21.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.47.

Cutera ( NASDAQ:CUTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical device company reported ($1.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $38.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.17 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.26) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cutera, Inc. will post -5.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. William Blair raised shares of Cutera from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cutera to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Cutera in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.67.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cutera during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cutera by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 148,559 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 41,500 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cutera during the third quarter worth approximately $906,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Cutera during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Cutera by 0.6% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,144,646 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $6,891,000 after buying an additional 7,040 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

Cutera, Inc provides aesthetic and dermatology solutions for medical practitioners worldwide. It develops, manufactures, and markets energy-based product platforms for medical practitioners; and distributes third-party manufactured skincare products. The company provides AviClear for the treatment of mild, moderate, and severe inflammatory acne vulgaris; Secret PRO, a device that utilizes fractional CO2 for skin resurfacing and radio frequency (RF) microneedling for deep dermal remodeling; truFlex, a bio-electrical muscle stimulation device to treat patients at all fitness levels; and excel V+, a vascular and benign pigmented lesion treatment platform.

