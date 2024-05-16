CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CVV opened at $4.44 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.41 and a beta of 1.36. CVD Equipment has a 12-month low of $3.93 and a 12-month high of $9.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.89.

CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The industrial products company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.11 million during the quarter. CVD Equipment had a negative net margin of 27.60% and a negative return on equity of 19.17%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CVD Equipment stock. AMH Equity Ltd boosted its position in CVD Equipment Co. ( NASDAQ:CVV Free Report ) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 660,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,000 shares during the period. CVD Equipment makes up approximately 2.6% of AMH Equity Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. AMH Equity Ltd owned approximately 9.68% of CVD Equipment worth $2,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.59% of the company’s stock.

CVD Equipment Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells equipment to develop and manufacture materials and coatings in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: CVD Equipment, Stainless Design Concepts, and CVD Materials. The CVD Equipment segment offers chemical vapor deposition, physical vapor transport, and thermal process equipment under the FirstNano brand for various markets, such as high power electronics, aerospace advanced materials for gas turbine jet engines, and nanomaterials used in batteries, as well as semiconductors, LEDs, carbon nanotubes, nanowires, solar cells, and other industrial and research applications.

