Dacxi Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $8.46 Million (DACXI)

Dacxi (DACXI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 16th. One Dacxi token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Dacxi has a total market capitalization of $8.46 million and $22,693.46 worth of Dacxi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Dacxi has traded 11.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000438 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000016 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Dacxi Token Profile

Dacxi’s launch date was July 31st, 2021. Dacxi’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Dacxi is dacxi.medium.com. Dacxi’s official Twitter account is @dacxicoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dacxi is https://reddit.com/r/dacxi/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Dacxi is dacxicoin.io.

Buying and Selling Dacxi

According to CryptoCompare, “Dacxi is a fintech company pioneering crowd finance, with a mission to change the lives of everyone through new wealth opportunities.”

According to CryptoCompare, "Dacxi is a fintech company pioneering crowd finance, with a mission to change the lives of everyone through new wealth opportunities."

