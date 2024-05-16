Daré Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE) Short Interest Update

Daré Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 290,300 shares, an increase of 17.6% from the April 15th total of 246,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 652,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Daré Bioscience Trading Up 20.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ DARE traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.43. The company had a trading volume of 913,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 578,525. Daré Bioscience has a 1 year low of $0.27 and a 1 year high of $1.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.38. The stock has a market cap of $43.73 million, a P/E ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.31.

Get Daré Bioscience alerts:

Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.52 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. Analysts predict that Daré Bioscience will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DARE. Brookline Capital Management raised shares of Daré Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Dawson James lowered Daré Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Daré Bioscience in a report on Wednesday.

Get Our Latest Research Report on DARE

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Daré Bioscience

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Daré Bioscience stock. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Daré Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,470,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,988,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned about 7.37% of Daré Bioscience at the end of the most recent quarter. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Daré Bioscience

(Get Free Report)

Daré Bioscience, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and markets products for women's health in the United States. It develops therapies in the areas of contraception, reproductive health, menopause, fertility, and sexual and vaginal health. The company offers XACIATO for the treatment of bacterial vaginosis in female patients 12 years of age and older.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Daré Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daré Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.