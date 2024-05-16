Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) Upgraded at Brookline Capital Management

Brookline Capital Management upgraded shares of Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has $3.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Dawson James downgraded Daré Bioscience from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Daré Bioscience in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st.

Get Daré Bioscience alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on DARE

Daré Bioscience Stock Performance

Shares of DARE traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $0.39. The stock had a trading volume of 311,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 572,128. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.38. Daré Bioscience has a 12-month low of $0.27 and a 12-month high of $1.05.

Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.52 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Daré Bioscience will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Daré Bioscience stock. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in Daré Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 6,470,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,988,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned about 7.37% of Daré Bioscience as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 6.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Daré Bioscience

(Get Free Report)

Daré Bioscience, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and markets products for women's health in the United States. It develops therapies in the areas of contraception, reproductive health, menopause, fertility, and sexual and vaginal health. The company offers XACIATO for the treatment of bacterial vaginosis in female patients 12 years of age and older.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Daré Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daré Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.