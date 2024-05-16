Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Shares Sold by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

M&G Investment Management Ltd. reduced its position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,312 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its position in Darling Ingredients by 10.4% during the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 4,755,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,256,000 after acquiring an additional 446,483 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,858,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,399,000 after acquiring an additional 378,304 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,204,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,257,000 after acquiring an additional 272,184 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,492,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,369,000 after buying an additional 208,584 shares during the period. Finally, Channing Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 1,411,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,330,000 after purchasing an additional 27,969 shares in the last quarter. 94.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Darling Ingredients alerts:

Insider Activity at Darling Ingredients

In related news, Director Kurt Stoffel acquired 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $41.62 per share, for a total transaction of $332,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,571 shares in the company, valued at $439,965.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Darling Ingredients Stock Performance

Shares of Darling Ingredients stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Thursday, reaching $43.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 297,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,081,567. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.59. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.97 and a 52 week high of $71.60. The firm has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 8.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DAR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Darling Ingredients from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 8th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Darling Ingredients from $73.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Stephens lowered their price target on Darling Ingredients from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Darling Ingredients currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.30.

View Our Latest Stock Report on DAR

Darling Ingredients Profile

(Free Report)

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.