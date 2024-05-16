Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Short Interest Up 7.0% in April

Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,960,000 shares, a growth of 7.0% from the April 15th total of 9,310,000 shares. Approximately 6.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,050,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.9 days.

Darling Ingredients Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:DAR traded up $0.72 during trading on Thursday, hitting $44.27. 905,890 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,088,054. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 1.31. Darling Ingredients has a 12-month low of $38.97 and a 12-month high of $71.60.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.01). Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Darling Ingredients will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Darling Ingredients from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $73.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Darling Ingredients has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Kurt Stoffel bought 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $41.62 per share, with a total value of $332,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $439,965.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Darling Ingredients

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 111.6% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 30,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after acquiring an additional 15,933 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Darling Ingredients by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,008,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,250,000 after purchasing an additional 226,134 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Darling Ingredients by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 629,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,301,000 after purchasing an additional 35,290 shares during the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council raised its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 86.3% in the fourth quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 71,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,587,000 after buying an additional 33,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Channing Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 1,411,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,330,000 after buying an additional 27,969 shares during the period. 94.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

