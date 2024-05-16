David C. Hood Acquires 15,000 Shares of Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM) Stock

Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM – Get Free Report) Director David C. Hood purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.51 per share, with a total value of $22,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 34,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,661.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Fathom Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FTHM opened at $1.55 on Thursday. Fathom Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.32 and a fifty-two week high of $8.20. The stock has a market cap of $32.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.58.

Get Fathom alerts:

Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.07). Fathom had a negative net margin of 7.16% and a negative return on equity of 42.97%. The business had revenue of $70.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.36) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fathom Holdings Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fathom

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. AMG National Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of Fathom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fathom during the 4th quarter valued at $180,000. Skylands Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Fathom by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 192,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 43,383 shares in the last quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Fathom by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 6,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC grew its position in Fathom by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,644,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,904,000 after acquiring an additional 97,697 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.49% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on FTHM shares. Stephens reduced their target price on Fathom from $4.00 to $2.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Fathom from $4.50 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Roth Mkm reduced their target price on Fathom from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on Fathom from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Fathom

Fathom Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fathom Holdings Inc provides a real estate services platform that integrates residential brokerage, mortgage, title, and insurance services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Real Estate Brokerage, Mortgage, and Technology. The Real Estate Brokerage segment provides real estate brokerage services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fathom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fathom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.