David C. Hood Acquires 15,000 Shares of Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM) Stock

Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM) Director David C. Hood purchased 15,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.51 per share, with a total value of $22,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 34,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,661.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ FTHM opened at $1.55 on Thursday. Fathom Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.32 and a fifty-two week high of $8.20. The stock has a market cap of $32.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.58.

Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.07). Fathom had a negative net margin of 7.16% and a negative return on equity of 42.97%. The business had revenue of $70.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.36) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fathom Holdings Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. AMG National Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of Fathom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fathom during the 4th quarter valued at $180,000. Skylands Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Fathom by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 192,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 43,383 shares in the last quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Fathom by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 6,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC grew its position in Fathom by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,644,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,904,000 after acquiring an additional 97,697 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.49% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on FTHM shares. Stephens reduced their target price on Fathom from $4.00 to $2.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Fathom from $4.50 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Roth Mkm reduced their target price on Fathom from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on Fathom from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th.

(Get Free Report)

Fathom Holdings Inc provides a real estate services platform that integrates residential brokerage, mortgage, title, and insurance services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Real Estate Brokerage, Mortgage, and Technology. The Real Estate Brokerage segment provides real estate brokerage services.

