David L. Duvall Sells 17,513 Shares of Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) Stock

Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT – Get Free Report) CEO David L. Duvall sold 17,513 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total value of $354,638.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 389,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,888,934.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Core Molding Technologies Trading Down 1.0 %
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CMT traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $19.58. The company had a trading volume of 14,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,445. Core Molding Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.00 and a 52-week high of $30.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $178.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.66.
Core Molding Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.17. Core Molding Technologies had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 5.42%. The company had revenue of $78.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.69 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Core Molding Technologies, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Separately, StockNews.com cut Core Molding Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.
Core Molding Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a molder of thermoplastic and thermoset structural products. The company offers a range of manufacturing processes that include compression molding of sheet molding compound, resin transfer molding, liquid molding of dicyclopentadiene, spray-up and hand-lay-up, direct long-fiber thermoplastics, and structural foam and structural web injection molding.
