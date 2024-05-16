David L. Duvall Sells 17,513 Shares of Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) Stock

Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT – Get Free Report) CEO David L. Duvall sold 17,513 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total value of $354,638.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 389,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,888,934.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Core Molding Technologies Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CMT traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $19.58. The company had a trading volume of 14,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,445. Core Molding Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.00 and a 52-week high of $30.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $178.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.66.

Core Molding Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.17. Core Molding Technologies had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 5.42%. The company had revenue of $78.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.69 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Core Molding Technologies, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 4.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 12,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Core Molding Technologies by 82.7% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Core Molding Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 53.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 7.7% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 32,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Core Molding Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

About Core Molding Technologies

Core Molding Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a molder of thermoplastic and thermoset structural products. The company offers a range of manufacturing processes that include compression molding of sheet molding compound, resin transfer molding, liquid molding of dicyclopentadiene, spray-up and hand-lay-up, direct long-fiber thermoplastics, and structural foam and structural web injection molding.

Featured Stories

