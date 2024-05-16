Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The oil and gas company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of $31.58 million for the quarter. Dawson Geophysical had a negative net margin of 5.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.84%.

Dawson Geophysical Stock Up 1.8 %

DWSN stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.72. 8,523 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,179. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market cap of $52.99 million, a P/E ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.60. Dawson Geophysical has a 1-year low of $1.27 and a 1-year high of $2.65.

Dawson Geophysical Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Investors of record on Monday, April 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a yield of 18.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 19th.

Dawson Geophysical Company Profile

Dawson Geophysical Company provides onshore seismic data acquisition and processing services in the United States and Canada. The company acquires and processes 2-D, 3-D, and multi-component seismic data for its clients, including oil and gas companies, and independent oil and gas operators, as well as providers of multi-client data libraries and carbon capture sequestration projects.

