DecisionPoint Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DPSI) Short Interest Update

DecisionPoint Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DPSIGet Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a growth of 17.1% from the April 15th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

DecisionPoint Systems Stock Performance

DPSI stock traded up $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $10.06. 47,034 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,067. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.31 and a beta of 1.95. DecisionPoint Systems has a twelve month low of $4.04 and a twelve month high of $10.12.

DecisionPoint Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:DPSIGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 1st. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. DecisionPoint Systems had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 2.15%. The firm had revenue of $30.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.80 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DecisionPoint Systems will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

About DecisionPoint Systems

DecisionPoint Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, consults, and implements mobility-first enterprise solutions and retail solutions centered on point-of-sale systems and services. It provides managed and professional services that enable its customers to implement and manage complex projects; and designs, deploys, and supports mobile computing systems that enable customers to access employers' data networks.

