Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Shares Sold by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 17.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,991 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 870 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $2,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DECK. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE lifted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 170.0% during the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 81 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 265.2% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 93 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO David Powers sold 5,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $824.11, for a total value of $4,938,891.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,942,435.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Deckers Outdoor news, CEO David Powers sold 5,993 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $824.11, for a total transaction of $4,938,891.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,218 shares in the company, valued at $80,942,435.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bonita C. Stewart sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $871.11, for a total value of $3,048,885.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,720,647.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,486 shares of company stock valued at $13,518,416 over the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Deckers Outdoor Price Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DECK stock traded down $15.60 on Thursday, reaching $888.08. 114,631 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 405,570. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.80 billion, a PE ratio of 32.51, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $873.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $779.85. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 12 month low of $424.36 and a 12 month high of $956.17.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DECK. UBS Group upped their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $950.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $864.00 target price (down previously from $983.00) on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Bank of America lowered Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $875.00 to $860.00 in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $835.00 to $920.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $709.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deckers Outdoor currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $902.13.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

