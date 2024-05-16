Decred (DCR) Hits Market Cap of $326.01 Million

Decred (DCR) traded up 10.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 16th. Over the last seven days, Decred has traded up 3.9% against the dollar. Decred has a total market capitalization of $326.01 million and $5.48 million worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Decred coin can currently be bought for $20.30 or 0.00030716 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.16 or 0.00083459 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.47 or 0.00012814 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001475 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0790 or 0.00000120 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45,736.73 or 0.69336943 BTC.

Decred Coin Profile

Decred (CRYPTO:DCR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 16,060,126 coins. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Decred is medium.com/decred. The official website for Decred is decred.org. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Decred

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred (DCR) is a hybrid PoW/PoS blockchain-based cryptocurrency, designed to ensure community involvement, open governance, and sustainable development funding. Stakeholders, or DCR holders, play a pivotal role in determining consensus rules, the blockchain’s evolution, and treasury funds allocation. Block rewards in Decred are split between PoW miners (10%), stakeholders (80%), and the Decred Treasury (10%). Stakeholders can stake their DCR for voting tickets, which grants them the power to vote on rule change proposals and approve PoW miners’ work. The Decred Treasury’s usage is decided via Politeia proposals and voting by live ticket holders. Launched in 2016 by co-founders including Alex and Jake Yocom-Piatt, Decred aims to create a truly decentralized cryptocurrency governed actively by its community.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decred should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Decred using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

