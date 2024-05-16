Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.67 EPS

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $8.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.86 by $0.67, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $13.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.29 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 44.60% and a net margin of 16.38%. Deere & Company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $9.65 earnings per share.

Deere & Company Stock Down 3.1 %

DE stock traded down $12.98 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $401.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,666,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,455,425. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $398.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $385.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.05. The company has a market capitalization of $111.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.04. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $345.55 and a fifty-two week high of $450.00.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 17.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $430.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $494.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Deere & Company from $381.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Deere & Company from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $436.93.

Read Our Latest Report on Deere & Company

About Deere & Company

(Get Free Report)

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.