Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Sold by Capital Wealth Planning LLC

Capital Wealth Planning LLC lessened its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 635,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 13,894 shares during the quarter. Deere & Company comprises about 2.9% of Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $254,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DE. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 1.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,089,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,920,548,000 after buying an additional 65,006 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Deere & Company by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,374,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,650,767,000 after acquiring an additional 269,571 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 2.5% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,061,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,155,430,000 after purchasing an additional 73,601 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,595,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $638,167,000 after purchasing an additional 160,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Deere & Company by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,570,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $628,105,000 after buying an additional 31,074 shares during the last quarter. 68.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deere & Company stock traded down $19.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $394.43. 3,620,799 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,470,020. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $345.55 and a 12-month high of $450.00. The company has a market capitalization of $109.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.60, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $398.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $385.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported $8.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.86 by $0.67. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 44.60%. The firm had revenue of $13.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $9.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 27.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.12%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $381.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $494.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Deere & Company from $435.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised their price target on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $436.83.

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

