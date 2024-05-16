Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Shares Sold by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC cut its holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,565 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,485 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Navalign LLC increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 17,402 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 28,205 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 13,922 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 18,678 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,143 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. 69.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DAL. UBS Group began coverage on Delta Air Lines in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna raised their target price on Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.80 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.25.

Delta Air Lines Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of DAL opened at $53.27 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.09 billion, a PE ratio of 6.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.71 and its 200-day moving average is $41.92. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.60 and a 12 month high of $53.86.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 11th. The transportation company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $13.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.51 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 41.89% and a net margin of 8.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 13th. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.14%.

Insider Activity

In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Alain Bellemare sold 24,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.86, for a total transaction of $1,176,206.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 141,451 shares in the company, valued at $6,911,295.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Alain Bellemare sold 24,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.86, for a total transaction of $1,176,206.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 141,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,911,295.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total transaction of $4,905,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 217,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,672,495.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 178,919 shares of company stock worth $8,834,653. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

