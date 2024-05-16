Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Short Interest Up 18.7% in April

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,710,000 shares, an increase of 18.7% from the April 15th total of 7,340,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,450,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trading Down 2.1 %

DB stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $17.17. The stock had a trading volume of 1,765,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,267,061. The firm has a market cap of $35.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $9.82 and a 1-year high of $17.95.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.3313 per share. This represents a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup cut shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 221.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,882 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,674 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,483 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the fourth quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, Leo Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the first quarter worth about $159,000. 27.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft, a stock corporation, provides corporate and investment banking, and asset management products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients in Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific.

Featured Articles

