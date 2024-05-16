DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,600,000 shares, a growth of 17.6% from the April 15th total of 1,360,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 238,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.7 days. Currently, 4.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of DHI Group in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com cut DHI Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd.

DHI Group Stock Down 1.6 %

NYSE:DHX traded down $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $2.48. The stock had a trading volume of 69,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,849. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.51 and its 200 day moving average is $2.48. The company has a market cap of $119.88 million, a PE ratio of 62.89 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. DHI Group has a 52 week low of $1.97 and a 52 week high of $4.22.

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $36.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.97 million. DHI Group had a return on equity of 5.72% and a net margin of 1.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that DHI Group will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DHI Group by 756.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,309,731 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156,740 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DHI Group by 145.7% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 388,449 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 230,323 shares in the last quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DHI Group by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 1,472,992 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,815,000 after purchasing an additional 172,637 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DHI Group by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 531,181 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 170,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DHI Group by 30.6% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 215,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 50,368 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

DHI Group Company Profile

DHI Group, Inc provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals and other select online communities in the United States. Its solutions include talent profiles; job postings; employer branding; and other services comprising virtual and live career events, sourcing services, and content and data services that provides tailored content to help professionals manage their careers and provide employers insight into recruiting strategies and trends.

Featured Articles

