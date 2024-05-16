DHT (NYSE:DHT) Given “Hold” Rating at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus reiterated their hold rating on shares of DHT (NYSE:DHT – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $12.00 price target on the shipping company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DHT. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of DHT from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded DHT from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised DHT from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $14.33.

Shares of NYSE DHT traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,263,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,804,401. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.53 and a beta of -0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.45 and its 200-day moving average is $10.89. DHT has a 52 week low of $7.60 and a 52 week high of $12.55.

DHT (NYSE:DHT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The shipping company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.02). DHT had a net margin of 28.78% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The business had revenue of $106.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that DHT will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This is a positive change from DHT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. DHT’s payout ratio is currently 88.89%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DHT. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in DHT by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 410,892 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,725,000 after buying an additional 23,852 shares during the period. BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in DHT in the first quarter worth $383,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of DHT by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,082 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 4,836 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DHT by 79.6% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,522 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 5,549 shares during the period. Finally, MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DHT during the 1st quarter worth about $262,000. 58.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, and Norway. The company also offers technical management services. As of March 15, 2024, it had a fleet of 24 very large crude carriers. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

