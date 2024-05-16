DHT (NYSE:DHT) Issues Earnings Results

DHT (NYSE:DHT – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The shipping company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. DHT had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 28.78%. The firm had revenue of $106.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis.
DHT Trading Up 0.6 %
Shares of DHT stock opened at $12.29 on Thursday. DHT has a 1-year low of $7.60 and a 1-year high of $12.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.41 and a beta of -0.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.89.
DHT Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.44%. This is a positive change from DHT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. DHT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.89%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About DHT
DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, and Norway. The company also offers technical management services. As of March 15, 2024, it had a fleet of 24 very large crude carriers. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.
