DHT (NYSE:DHT) Issues Earnings Results

DHT (NYSE:DHT – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The shipping company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. DHT had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 28.78%. The firm had revenue of $106.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis.

DHT Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of DHT stock opened at $12.29 on Thursday. DHT has a 1-year low of $7.60 and a 1-year high of $12.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.41 and a beta of -0.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.89.

Get DHT alerts:

DHT Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.44%. This is a positive change from DHT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. DHT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DHT. Jefferies Financial Group raised DHT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, March 21st. TheStreet upgraded DHT from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of DHT from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of DHT in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.33.

Read Our Latest Analysis on DHT

About DHT

(Get Free Report)

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, and Norway. The company also offers technical management services. As of March 15, 2024, it had a fleet of 24 very large crude carriers. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DHT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.