DigiByte (DGB) Trading 7.7% Lower Over Last Week

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 16th. One DigiByte coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0117 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, DigiByte has traded 7.7% lower against the US dollar. DigiByte has a total market capitalization of $198.31 million and $8.39 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DigiByte alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65,398.24 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $444.84 or 0.00680218 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.14 or 0.00125597 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00009009 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.13 or 0.00041492 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44.80 or 0.00068510 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.27 or 0.00203789 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.49 or 0.00095552 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DigiByte Coin Profile

DigiByte (DGB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 12th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 17,012,874,824 coins. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DigiByte is https://reddit.com/r/digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for DigiByte is digibyte.org. DigiByte’s official message board is dgbforum.com.

Buying and Selling DigiByte

According to CryptoCompare, “DigiByte (DGB) is an open-source blockchain and asset creation platform, initiated as a fork of Bitcoin in October 2013. It uses five different algorithms to enhance security and comprises three layers: a smart contract “App Store,” a public ledger, and the core protocol with nodes for transaction relay. DigiByte differentiates itself from Bitcoin by diversifying security, speed, and capacity. It employs five separate algorithms to bolster security and prevent ASIC miners from gaining excessive control. DigiByte also introduced DigiAssets, a platform for launching digital assets, decentralized applications (DApps), and smart contracts, with DGB as its native token. Governance structures within DigiByte operate on a voluntary basis, emphasizing the principle that the network should remain open source and publicly accessible. Jared Tate, also known as “DigiMan,” is the creator of DigiByte.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigiByte should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DigiByte using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DigiByte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DigiByte and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.