Digihost Technology (NASDAQ:DGHI) Posts Earnings Results

Digihost Technology (NASDAQ:DGHI – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. Digihost Technology had a negative return on equity of 59.21% and a negative net margin of 96.60%. The firm had revenue of $12.96 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.32) earnings per share.

Digihost Technology Trading Up 9.8 %

Shares of DGHI stock opened at $1.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.42. Digihost Technology has a 52-week low of $0.82 and a 52-week high of $2.54. The company has a market capitalization of $42.56 million, a PE ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 5.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.39 and its 200 day moving average is $1.55.

Digihost Technology Company Profile

Digihost Technology Inc operates as a blockchain technology company in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Cryptocurrency Mining, Sales of Energy, and Colocation Services segments. It also mines for cryptocurrency; and supplies energy from power plants. Digihost Technology Inc was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

