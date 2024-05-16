DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.25.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DBRG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

DigitalBridge Group stock opened at $14.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.95. DigitalBridge Group has a 12-month low of $10.39 and a 12-month high of $20.99.

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.06. DigitalBridge Group had a net margin of 26.64% and a return on equity of 3.14%. The firm had revenue of $350.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.41 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DigitalBridge Group will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

DigitalBridge Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, June 30th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. DigitalBridge Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.58%.

Institutional Trading of DigitalBridge Group

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DBRG. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in DigitalBridge Group in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in DigitalBridge Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in DigitalBridge Group by 59.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 3,135 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in DigitalBridge Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $171,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in DigitalBridge Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $175,000. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DigitalBridge Group

DigitalBridge is an infrastructure investment firm specializing in digital infrastructure assets. They provide services to institutional investors. They primarily invest in data centers, cell towers, fiber networks, small cells, and edge infrastructure. DigitalBridge Group, Inc was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida with additional offices in Los Angles, California, and New York New York.

