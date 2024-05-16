Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 116,239 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,339,797 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 116,239 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.14% of Albemarle worth $193,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. USCF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. USCF Advisers LLC now owns 200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in Albemarle in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Albemarle in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 21,400.0% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 215 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Stock Down 5.9 %

Shares of NYSE ALB opened at $127.49 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $123.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.65. Albemarle Co. has a 12-month low of $106.69 and a 12-month high of $247.44.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.09). Albemarle had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 4.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $10.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Albemarle news, CAO John Clarence Barichivich III sold 1,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.17, for a total value of $194,950.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $626,882.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Albemarle news, SVP Mark Richard Mummert sold 843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.53, for a total value of $114,251.79. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $921,875.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO John Clarence Barichivich III sold 1,475 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.17, for a total transaction of $194,950.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,743 shares in the company, valued at $626,882.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $137.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Vertical Research cut shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 8th. TD Cowen cut shares of Albemarle from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Albemarle from $191.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Albemarle from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Albemarle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.95.

About Albemarle

(Free Report)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

